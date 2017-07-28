Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Frutta Bowls is a new franchise that is capitalizing on the huge movement of Acai bowls. With our first location that opened in May 2016, we now have over 70 locations slated to open 2017. This amazing growth has all occurred in our first year due to the amazing adoption of our bowls, brand and local outreach.

Our franchise has focused from our first location, on building a recognizable brand with a unique industrial style. All of our operations processes have been designed to be as automated as possible from the onset to make running your location as smooth as possible.