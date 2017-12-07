GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed both online and offline. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

How Two Minority Entrepreneurs Overcame Obstacles to Pursue Their Passion

Meet Coffee Pot Farms and Just Energy Entertainment, which are featured on GoDaddy's newest season of 'Made in America.'

Made in America: How Two Black-owned Businesses Made it Through 2020

iwi fresh and MOKIPOPS used the web to reach customers and make up for lost sales.

3 Simple Ways to Get Your Website Found on Google

These tools and strategies can help ensure that the site you've built for your business is found online by the biggest search engine on the planet.

4 Tips for Serving Up Digital Success for Your Restaurant

Our standards and expectations for a restaurant's website and social channels higher than ever.

Deliver Stellar Customer Service This Holiday Season -- Follow These 5 Phone Etiquette Tips

it's important that employees properly serve your customers, especially over the phone.

