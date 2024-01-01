GS1 US
GS1 US® helps businesses of all sizes deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences in retail and e-commerce. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Over 300,000 businesses in the U.S. power commerce with GS1 Standards.
