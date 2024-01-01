GS1 US

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

GS1 US® helps businesses of all sizes deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences in retail and e-commerce. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Over 300,000 businesses in the U.S. power commerce with GS1 Standards.

Latest

Sponsored Content

One Thing You Absolutely Need to Go from Side Hustle to Retail Powerhouse

Learn how a simple barcode can take your side hustle to the next level by streamlining operations, protecting your brand, and getting your products into major retailers.