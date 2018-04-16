Indiegogo Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Powered by curiosity, the Indiegogo community has helped bring more than 800,000 innovative ideas to life since 2008. Today, our group of backers is more than 9 million strong, representing 235 countries and territories. Always on the lookout for new solutions to everyday problems, our community thrives on making clever discoveries before everyone else. From live campaigns to ready-to-ship tech, curious humans rely on Indiegogo to find the latest innovations in tech and design.