Information Week SMB

Technology

Google Declares War On Slow Web Pages

In its ongoing quest to make Web apps as fast as desktop software, Google Page Speed Service accelerates Web page load times.

Technology

SMBs Do Software Differently

New research reveals that small and midsize companies use and buy software differently than enterprises do. Check your plans against your peers to make sure you're following best practices.

Marketing

Marketing Technology Helps Vico Survive

Learn how this software company combined free and low-cost marketing with new sales to boost the sales pipeline despite big budget cuts.

Marketing

Social Media For SMBs

Using social networking to promote your product or service can bring new opportunities, but understanding key concepts and guidelines can boost your ROI.

Technology

Can the Palm Pre Revitalize This Company?

Palm has been spiraling downward in recent years. The company hopes the new Palm Pre will reverse its fortunes, but the jury's out and that makes buying Palm a wait-and-see game for SMBs.

Growth Strategies

Trim Costs By Sending Workers Home (To Work)

Rather than think outside the box, you might want to think outside the office.

Technology

10 Tips for Home-Based Employee Computer Security

You're saving money by sending them home, but is the technology they use secure?

Technology

Usage-Based Internet Access Not Coming Anytime Soon

While flat-rate access may be appealing to many, it jeopardizes competition and may put some ISPs out of business.

Starting a Business

Recycled Glass Biz Wins With Cloud Computing

Former software exec James Sheppard relies on cloud-based technology to power a vibrant, eco-friendly countertop business that's thriving in an industrial-age automotive plant.

