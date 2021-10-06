Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

We are the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and we know that the spaces around us can make everyone, everywhere, healthier, happier and more productive.

It’s why we’re leading a global movement to transform health and well-being with our people first approach to buildings, organizations and communities. We do this using our WELL Building Standard (WELL), a roadmap for creating and certifying spaces that advance human health and well-being. Developed over 10 years and backed by the latest scientific research, WELL sets pathways for accomplishing health-first factors that help every one of us to do our best work and be our best selves by supporting our physical and mental health across 10 core concepts. Rigorous performance standards for design interventions, operational protocols and company-wide practices are verified by a third party. WELL works at any scale, from a single interior space to an entire organization.