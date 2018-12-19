Intuit QuickBooks

Intuit QuickBooks

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Its global products and platforms, including TurboTaxQuickBooksMint and Turbo, are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide, unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Visit https://www.intuit.com/company for the latest company news.

Follow Intuit QuickBooks on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

How to Manage Your Expenses Smarter and Easier Than Ever

With Intuit QuickBook's AI-powered tools, Intuit harnesses the power of data and AI to automate bookkeeping, simplify decision-making, and give every business more confidence.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

A Valuable Business Network You Never Knew Existed

Intuit QuickBooks has a massive network of accountants and other professionals to help business owners do their best work.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

The Smarter Way Entrepreneurs Can Manage Money and Cash Flow

Intuit QuickBooks has a collection of easy-to-use tools to help make sure the money keeps coming in.

Watch Video