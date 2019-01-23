Jefferson, Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University

Jefferson, Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Jefferson is a comprehensive university with preeminence in transdisciplinary, experiential professional education, research, and discovery, delivering exceptional value for 21st-century students with excellence in architecture, business, design, fashion, engineering, health, medicine, science and textiles—infused with the liberal arts.

Follow Jefferson, Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University on Social

Latest

Continue Reading