JobsOhio is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to business development and expansion in the state of Ohio.

Through key partnerships, community investment, and innovative strategies, JobsOhio plays a leading role in diversifying and developing Ohio’s economy for the future, serving as a catalyst to accelerate long-term growth in the state. 

By both aiding in business expansion and attracting new companies to the state, JobsOhio creates jobs, helps businesses thrive, and positions Ohio as central to the future of business.

 

How to Get Investment Funding for Your Business

Entrepreneur magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer and Narya Partner Falon Donohue have a lively and informative conversation about securing the funding you need to launch your dream.

3 Reasons Why You Might Want to Relocate Your Startup to Ohio

This midwestern state has everything a growing business needs to find success.

The Buckeye State Wants to See Your Startup Thrive

For businesses in Ohio, there's a team working behind the scenes to help you find success.

5 Tips for Hiring and Retaining Top Talent

This growing, Ohio-based business know first-hand what it takes to recruit and keep the right talent. Here's how.

How Innovation Spurs Business Growth in This Midwestern State

Find out what powers the creativity, capability, and real-world solutions among Ohio businesses.

Why Entrepreneurs Call Ohio Home

Take it from the co-owner of an innovative agriculture venture, there's no better place to start and grow a business.

10 Ways Ohio Is Accelerating Business Innovation and Growth

This Midwestern U.S. state is one of the best places to start, grow, or relocate a business. Here's why.

