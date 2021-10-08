Signing out of account, Standby...
JobsOhio
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
JobsOhio is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to business development and expansion in the state of Ohio.
Through key partnerships, community investment, and innovative strategies, JobsOhio plays a leading role in diversifying and developing Ohio’s economy for the future, serving as a catalyst to accelerate long-term growth in the state.
By both aiding in business expansion and attracting new companies to the state, JobsOhio creates jobs, helps businesses thrive, and positions Ohio as central to the future of business.
Follow JobsOhio on Social
Latest
How to Get Investment Funding for Your Business
Entrepreneur magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer and Narya Partner Falon Donohue have a lively and informative conversation about securing the funding you need to launch your dream.
3 Reasons Why You Might Want to Relocate Your Startup to Ohio
This midwestern state has everything a growing business needs to find success.
The Buckeye State Wants to See Your Startup Thrive
For businesses in Ohio, there's a team working behind the scenes to help you find success.
5 Tips for Hiring and Retaining Top Talent
This growing, Ohio-based business know first-hand what it takes to recruit and keep the right talent. Here's how.
How Innovation Spurs Business Growth in This Midwestern State
Find out what powers the creativity, capability, and real-world solutions among Ohio businesses.
Why Entrepreneurs Call Ohio Home
Take it from the co-owner of an innovative agriculture venture, there's no better place to start and grow a business.
10 Ways Ohio Is Accelerating Business Innovation and Growth
This Midwestern U.S. state is one of the best places to start, grow, or relocate a business. Here's why.