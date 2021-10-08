Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit organization dedicated to business development and expansion in the state of Ohio.

Through key partnerships, community investment, and innovative strategies, JobsOhio plays a leading role in diversifying and developing Ohio’s economy for the future, serving as a catalyst to accelerate long-term growth in the state.

By both aiding in business expansion and attracting new companies to the state, JobsOhio creates jobs, helps businesses thrive, and positions Ohio as central to the future of business.