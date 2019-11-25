Koch Industries

Koch Industries

Koch employs 130,000 people worldwide who help improve life with innovations for medical devices, vehicle safety, pollution-prevention technologies, advanced recycling methods, renewable fuels, energy-efficient building materials and more. The team at Koch also works to open pathways to opportunity for others by supporting skilled trades training, STEM education, and organizations like Youth Entrepreneurs that help prepare students with hands-on, real-world experience and awareness to succeed in a changing business environment. See inside one of the world’s largest privately held companies at KOCHind.com.

