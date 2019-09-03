Landstar

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of independent sales agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Our vision is to inspire and empower entrepreneurs to succeed in the highly competitive, technology-driven transportation industry.

Logistics Entrepreneurs Adapting to a Shifting Business Environment

Many of these business owners saw 2020 as an opportunity to adjust their strategies for continued success.

How Well Do You Know Your Own Freight Agency?

Investing the time to really get to know your business could be one of the best investments you'll ever make.

How to Build Your Freight Agency

Landstar's independent freight agents work with customers to find the best solutions for their transportation challenges. Agents coordinate the transportation plan, secure capacity through the connections of the Landstar network of 68,000+ capacity providers, and communicate with customers every step of the way.

5 Signs It's Time to Start Your Own Freight Agency

How do you know if it's the right time in your career to make the leap to start your own freight agency?

