Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

LiveAgent was founded in 2007 and it immediately proved to be successful and received great reviews from our customers. It is the most reviewed and #1 rated help desk software for SMBs in 2018. We believe that LiveAgent is the 1st step towards a better customer service. We provide complex help desk solution and an excellent customer service for a fraction of the price of other tools.