LogMeIn

LogMeIn

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Simplifying how people interact with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful insight, deeper relationships and better outcomes for all has helped LogMeIn grow to become one of the world’s top 10 SaaS companies with a leadership position in every one of our markets.

With a platform that supports two million daily users, 200 million customer engagements and five billion voice minutes per year, we have not only capitalized on but helped invent the modern way of working – flexible, dispersed, mobile, efficient and productive.

Our easy-to-use products are adopted by professionals and leveraged by small to medium-sized businesses the world over who are looking for increased insight into their customers' journeys, simpler internal and external collaboration, and a more empowered workforce.

Follow LogMeIn on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

The New Golden Rule: Do Unto Employees As You Would Do Unto Customers

By Ryan Lester, Director of Customer Engagement Technologies, LogMeIn

Continue Reading