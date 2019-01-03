Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Simplifying how people interact with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful insight, deeper relationships and better outcomes for all has helped LogMeIn grow to become one of the world’s top 10 SaaS companies with a leadership position in every one of our markets.

With a platform that supports two million daily users, 200 million customer engagements and five billion voice minutes per year, we have not only capitalized on but helped invent the modern way of working – flexible, dispersed, mobile, efficient and productive.

Our easy-to-use products are adopted by professionals and leveraged by small to medium-sized businesses the world over who are looking for increased insight into their customers' journeys, simpler internal and external collaboration, and a more empowered workforce.