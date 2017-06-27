Lorex

Lorex started in Ontario, Canada, and soon expanded across North and South America and the U.K. The company offers DIY security camera systems for consumers and small businesses. They promote awareness and connectivity to keep your family, property and business safe.

5 Easy Tips for Setting Up a Business Monitoring System

Installing a security system that helps safeguard everything from merchandise to sensitive customer information so your employees don't have to worry.

