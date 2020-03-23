Malone University Online

Malone University Online

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Malone University is a Christian university affiliated with the Evangelical Friends Church. Our mission is to provide students with an education based on biblical faith in order to develop men and women in intellectual maturity, wisdom, and Christian faith who are committed to serving the church, their communities, and the world.  This mission is grounded in the biblical call to seek Christ’s kingdom first in all things.

Follow Malone University Online on Social

Latest

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

Workplace Design: Types of Office Layouts

Workplace designs vary to accommodate the type of work being done in office environments. Office layouts play a role in office culture. Here are some popular modern-day choices.

Continue Reading