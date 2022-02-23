Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Mauve Group is a leading provider of Global Workforce Solutions, Business Expansion and Consultancy Services. Since 1996, we have supported organisations conquer new markets in over 150 countries worldwide.

Mauve’s solutions simplify the business of expansion; whether you require Employer of Record, global consultancy, or complete management of your international project, we will equip your business with the tools it needs to grow. Your company is guaranteed to reduce risks, lower costs and save time with Mauve’s know-how on your side.