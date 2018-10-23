Nina Hale Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Founded in 2005, Nina Hale is a performance digital marketing agency that drives revenue by connecting data to human behavior. The agency specializes in providing strategic integration of paid media, social media, technical and content search engine optimization (SEO), content strategy, user experience, and marketing analytics. A nationally certified women-owned business (WBENC) and 100 percent employee-owned, the agency has been recognized as a 16-time Best Places to Work award recipient and has been named to Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies for five consecutive years.