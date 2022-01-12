Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Penumbra, Inc., is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Headquartered in Alameda, California, Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries.