PicuP provides small- to mid-size businesses with an automated self-service platform that allows them to professionally answer, route, and manage their inbound calls. PicuP’s service includes auto-attendants, customized welcome greetings, and voicemail to email—features previously reserved for big businesses with large IT budgets. 

PicuP is a product of net2phone, a rapidly-growing unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation, a global provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit us at net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email us at partner@net2phone.com.

3 Ways a Cloud Phone Service Can Help Your Business Grow - Now

Business is often conducted away from a desk or office. A virtual phone system like PicuP keeps you connected and enables you to do your best work.

