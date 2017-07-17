Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

PicuP provides small- to mid-size businesses with an automated self-service platform that allows them to professionally answer, route, and manage their inbound calls. PicuP’s service includes auto-attendants, customized welcome greetings, and voicemail to email—features previously reserved for big businesses with large IT budgets.

PicuP is a product of net2phone, a rapidly-growing unified communications as a service (UCaaS) provider. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation, a global provider of telecommunications and payment services. To learn more, please visit us at net2phone.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, or email us at partner@net2phone.com.