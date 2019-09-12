Signing out of account, Standby...
Michigan Economic Development Corporation
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
Follow Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Social
Latest
Michigan is a Hub for Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants say Michigan's startups are focused on technology and innovation.
Michigan's Business Culture is Fueled by Collaboration, Hard Work, and Drive
Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants know the secret to Michigan's great business community.
Where Things are Made: Michigan is Home to Innovation and a Thriving Business Community
Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants discuss what makes them proud to be a Michigan business.
In Michigan, the Startup Community is Dedicated to Business Growth
Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants discuss how their community has been pivotal to their growth.
Why Your Business Should Consider Starting or Expanding in Michigan
Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants provide insight on the perks of launching and expanding a business in Michigan.
Advantages of Doing Business in Michigan
What's the advantage of doing business in Michigan? Our Elevator Pitch Season 6 contestants have the answer.
Building Technology Where Resources are Abundant
The founder of Inductive Intelligence, a Michigan-based tech startup, says his state is a growing and evolving ecosystem for smart entrepreneurs.
This Entrepreneur Aims to Set an Example for Future Entrepreneurs to Follow
That's why he founded BrandXR, an 'extended reality' startup, in his home state of Michigan.
Why This 19-Year-Old Tech Founder Pursues a 'Legacy of Grit and Determination'
Meet Alex Taylor, founder and CEO of a budding Michigan-based aerospace startup.
How This Entrepreneur Thrives in a Culture of Hard Work and Innovation
The founder of SampleServe says Michigan is perhaps the best place to do business in all the U.S.
Shaping and Protecting the Future of Mobility
Michigan is not only the hotbed of mobility advancements-it is driving cybersecurity forward, too.