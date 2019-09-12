Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at www.michigan.org. Join the conversation on: FacebookInstagramLinkedIn, and Twitter.

Follow Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

Michigan is a Hub for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants say Michigan's startups are focused on technology and innovation.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

Michigan's Business Culture is Fueled by Collaboration, Hard Work, and Drive

Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants know the secret to Michigan's great business community.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

Where Things are Made: Michigan is Home to Innovation and a Thriving Business Community

Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants discuss what makes them proud to be a Michigan business.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

In Michigan, the Startup Community is Dedicated to Business Growth

Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants discuss how their community has been pivotal to their growth.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

Why Your Business Should Consider Starting or Expanding in Michigan

Our Season 6 Elevator Pitch contestants provide insight on the perks of launching and expanding a business in Michigan.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

Advantages of Doing Business in Michigan

What's the advantage of doing business in Michigan? Our Elevator Pitch Season 6 contestants have the answer.

Watch Video

Spotlight Partner

Building Technology Where Resources are Abundant

The founder of Inductive Intelligence, a Michigan-based tech startup, says his state is a growing and evolving ecosystem for smart entrepreneurs.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

This Entrepreneur Aims to Set an Example for Future Entrepreneurs to Follow

That's why he founded BrandXR, an 'extended reality' startup, in his home state of Michigan.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

Why This 19-Year-Old Tech Founder Pursues a 'Legacy of Grit and Determination'

Meet Alex Taylor, founder and CEO of a budding Michigan-based aerospace startup.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

How This Entrepreneur Thrives in a Culture of Hard Work and Innovation

The founder of SampleServe says Michigan is perhaps the best place to do business in all the U.S.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

Shaping and Protecting the Future of Mobility

Michigan is not only the hotbed of mobility advancements-it is driving cybersecurity forward, too.

Continue Reading