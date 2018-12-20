Point Park University Online Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.



Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Founded in 1960, Point Park enrolls nearly 4,000 full-time and part-time students in more than 100 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral programs. As a student in one of Point Park’s online programs, you will benefit from small class sizes, convenient scheduling and affordable tuition while engaging in a career-focused education. You can boost your career while learning from professors who teach from their own real-world experience.