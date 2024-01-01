Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Pure Fitness is the U.S. brand for leading European gym operator, PureGym.

PureGym launched in the UK in 2009 where it pioneered the model for affordable, flexible, high-quality fitness clubs. The PureGym Group now has over 2 million members across 600 clubs in the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, United States, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Pure Fitness provides members with flexible, low-cost, no contract monthly memberships. Its gyms are open 24/7 and offer a full range of top-of-the-line equipment.

The PureGym Group is majority owned by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P and in December 2021 KKR became a significant minority investor.