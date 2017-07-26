Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen is a marriage of two well-known and highly respected gourmet candy brands based in the Southeastern U.S, River Street Sweets and Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. After operating the two companies separately for nearly two decades, the Strickland family, the proprietors of both candy stores, reunited to offer the River Street Sweets • Savannah's Candy Kitchen franchise opportunity, offering a variety of handmade Southern candies crafted right in front of guests.