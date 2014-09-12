Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
4 Lessons for Business Valuations
Valuing growing companies remains an elusive and difficult task. Here's what to keep in mind.
The Top 4 Cash Flow Forecasting Mistakes
Here's how to avoid them.
How to Make Your Business Stand Out
These tips should help you to define exactly what your business offers, how that can serve the needs of your target market and how to build a niche for yourself.
How to Explain Cash Flow to Your Stakeholders
When looking at a statement of cash flows, it's important to highlight the most telling numbers first.
4 Key Functions of a Chief Financial Officer
Think your company needs a CFO? You might be right.
5 Regulatory Issues That Could Affect Your Business in 2015
Last year was a busy one but even more changes are on the horizon this year.
This Is Good News for the Banking Industry
After falling to record lows, a new positive attitude toward the banking industry is great news due to the effects on consumer decisions.
How to Pick the 'Right' Clients and Stand Out Among the Competition
Entrepreneurs need to identify clients who will be as enamored with your services as you'd like them to be. Here are some tips.
Understanding a Business Valuation
Knowing what exactly a business valuation is as well as its components isn't easy. Here's a straightforward rundown.
Need a Bank Loan? The 3 Big Obstacles for Small-Business Owners.
Banks are still struggling to return to the small-business market Here's what you need to know.