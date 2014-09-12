Sageworks

Valuations

4 Lessons for Business Valuations

Valuing growing companies remains an elusive and difficult task. Here's what to keep in mind.

Startup Advice

How to Make Your Business Stand Out

These tips should help you to define exactly what your business offers, how that can serve the needs of your target market and how to build a niche for yourself.

Cash Flow

How to Explain Cash Flow to Your Stakeholders

When looking at a statement of cash flows, it's important to highlight the most telling numbers first.

Finance

4 Key Functions of a Chief Financial Officer

Think your company needs a CFO? You might be right.

Regulations

5 Regulatory Issues That Could Affect Your Business in 2015

Last year was a busy one but even more changes are on the horizon this year.

Banking

This Is Good News for the Banking Industry

After falling to record lows, a new positive attitude toward the banking industry is great news due to the effects on consumer decisions.

Finding Customers

How to Pick the 'Right' Clients and Stand Out Among the Competition

Entrepreneurs need to identify clients who will be as enamored with your services as you'd like them to be. Here are some tips.

Valuations

Understanding a Business Valuation

Knowing what exactly a business valuation is as well as its components isn't easy. Here's a straightforward rundown.

Bank Loans

Need a Bank Loan? The 3 Big Obstacles for Small-Business Owners.

Banks are still struggling to return to the small-business market Here's what you need to know.

