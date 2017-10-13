Signing out of account, Standby...
Shopify
Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small- and medium-sized businesses. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. Shopify powers more than 500,000 businesses in 147 countries.
