Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small- and medium-sized businesses. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. Shopify powers more than 500,000 businesses in 147 countries.

Claim the Name: Celebrating the Entrepreneur Job Title

Why identifying as an entrepreneur shouldn't be intimidating.

How to Get the Word Out About Your Ecommerce Site in Time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Consider these tips for maximizing and prolonging the most important online shopping opportunity of the year.

5 Lessons From Last Year to Win Black Friday Cyber Monday

The biggest trends and lessons from Black Friday Cyber Monday 2016 to help you for 2017.

