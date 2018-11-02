Signing out of account, Standby...
Sococo
Sococo is the online workplace where distributed teams come to work together each day, side-by-side, no matter where team members might be. Down the hall, across campus, or halfway around the world – working in your organization’s online office is even more productive than being on the same floor or in the same room.
The Death of the Corporate Headquarters May Be in Sight - This is What it Looks Like
New online office technology offers employees a way to work virtually with the same collaborative benefits of being together in a physical office…it may turn the corporate real estate world on its head.