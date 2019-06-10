Sola Salon Studios

Sola Salon Studios

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Sola Salon Studios leads the fastest-growing salon services segment and has never had a franchise fail. If you’re passionate about real estate and empowering entrepreneurs, a Sola Salon franchise may be perfect for you.

Follow Sola Salon Studios on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

Austin Campbell Breaks Down Why He Owns 13 Sola Franchises

He was one of the first Sola franchisees and has experienced continued success. His number 1 reason: supporting beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating their successes.

Continue Reading