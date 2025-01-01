Steri-Clean
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Brand Spotlight Partner
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
Steri-Clean, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in specialized cleaning services, committed to providing compassionate, professional solutions for challenging and sensitive cleaning situations. Founded in 1995, Steri-Clean offers expertise in hoarding cleanup, biohazard remediation, crime scene cleanup, and infection control. With a reputation for discretion, professionalism, and empathy, Steri-Clean works to restore safety and normalcy to homes and businesses across the United States.
The company has built its success on a foundation of innovation, including advanced cleaning protocols, cutting-edge tools, and robust training programs for its team members. Steri-Clean’s franchise model empowers local operators to deliver superior service with the support of a national network, ensuring consistent quality and customer satisfaction.
Driven by a mission to help individuals and communities in their time of need, Steri-Clean combines industry-leading expertise with a genuine commitment to making a difference, transforming lives one cleanup at a time.
Latest
In Three Years, This Biohazard Cleaning Franchise Has More than Doubled its Number of Units
This is Steri-Clean's first year on the Franchise 500.