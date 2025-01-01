Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Steri-Clean, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in specialized cleaning services, committed to providing compassionate, professional solutions for challenging and sensitive cleaning situations. Founded in 1995, Steri-Clean offers expertise in hoarding cleanup, biohazard remediation, crime scene cleanup, and infection control. With a reputation for discretion, professionalism, and empathy, Steri-Clean works to restore safety and normalcy to homes and businesses across the United States.

The company has built its success on a foundation of innovation, including advanced cleaning protocols, cutting-edge tools, and robust training programs for its team members. Steri-Clean’s franchise model empowers local operators to deliver superior service with the support of a national network, ensuring consistent quality and customer satisfaction.

Driven by a mission to help individuals and communities in their time of need, Steri-Clean combines industry-leading expertise with a genuine commitment to making a difference, transforming lives one cleanup at a time.