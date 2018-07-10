Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

The Subway® chain was founded in 1965 by then-17-year-old Fred DeLuca with a $1,000 loan from family friend Dr. Peter Buck. Today, there are about 44,000 locations worldwide in more than 100 countries. Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world’s largest restaurant chain serves nutritious and delicious subs, soups, and salads. The Subway experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com and through the Subway® App, available in select markets at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.