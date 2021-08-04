Tax Defense Network Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.



Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Tax Defense Network (TDN) is a top-rated tax resolution company that specializes in finding affordable solutions for small business owners who are dealing with state and/or federal tax problems. Their team of licensed tax professionals includes tax analysts, certified public accountants, enrolled agents, and tax attorneys. They offer a wide variety of services, including tax preparation, payroll relief, sales tax planning, and tax debt settlement. TDN has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and two Torch Awards for Ethics. To date, they have consulted on more than $18 billion in tax debt.