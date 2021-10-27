The Associated Press

Signing out of account, Standby...
Tiny House in Wealthy Boston Suburb Sells for $315,000
Would you pay that much for a 250-square-foot abode?
American Girl Dolls, Risk, Sand Make It to Toy Hall of Fame
All three were honored during a ceremony after winning over a group of 12 finalists.
Giant 'Corpse Plant' Draws Crowds in Southern California
The bloom emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh.
Asian Spider Takes Hold in Georgia, Sends Humans Scurrying
A large spider native to East Asia has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year.
Felony Count Over 43 Cents' Worth of Mountain Dew Is Dropped
Theft charges against a man who underpaid for a bottle of Mountain Dew by 43 cents have been dropped.