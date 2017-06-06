The Business of Fashion

The Business of Fashion (BoF) is a next generation fashion media company conceived for today's global and hyper-connected world. Founded in 2007 by Imran Amed, BoF is known for its authoritative, agenda-setting point of view on the global fashion industry and is an indispensable resource for fashion executives, creatives, students and entrepreneurs in over 200 countries. It has been described as “The Economist of Fashion," “A Daily Destination for Fashion’s Power Players” and "The Industry Bible."