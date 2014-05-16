Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
Do Franchise Owners Have Sales Quotas? The Franchise King Explains.
You may have to hit your numbers.
The Pros and Cons of Owning a Franchise
Don't be fooled -- buying a franchise isn't for everyone.
How to Make the Best Career Choice for You
Listen to yourself and explore all the possibilities. In the end, you'll know what makes sense.
The 5 Elements of a Successful Franchise
There is no one perfect franchise, but there are many that have elements that lay the groundwork for success.
Buying a Franchise? When You Need to Worry About Location.
A look at the common fears of aspiring franchisees when it comes to choosing their franchise location.
The Best Time to Visit Your Franchise Headquarters
Some advice for franchisees on how to decide whether a trip to your franchise's home turf makes sense.
Future Franchisees: Don't Be Thrown by the Financial Disclosure Document
Break the FDD down into bite-sized pieces to avoid feeling freaked out and make a well-reasoned decision about becoming a franchisee.
10 Habits of Highly Successful Future Franchisees
Just because you own a franchise, a business with proven systems and tested procedures, doesn't mean you can kick back and chillax.
How to Spot the Ideal Franchise Opportunity for You
No franchise is perfect, but some can come pretty close -- you just have to go in with your eyes open.
Why You Need to Share Your Finances to Buy a Franchise
When purchasing a franchise, it is imperative to have your books in order.
Potential Franchisees: The Right Way to Ask 'How Much Money Can I Make?'
There's a right and wrong way to ask how much money your potential franchise could earn when researching becoming a franchisee.
3 Things You Must Do Before Becoming Your Own Boss
Before deciding to go into business for yourself, take a deep look at your financial state and personality traits.
Beware of These 10 Franchise Ownership Myths
What to consider when weighing a decision to become a franchisee.