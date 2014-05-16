The Franchise King

Franchise Opportunities

The Pros and Cons of Owning a Franchise

Don't be fooled -- buying a franchise isn't for everyone.

Career Change

How to Make the Best Career Choice for You

Listen to yourself and explore all the possibilities. In the end, you'll know what makes sense.

Franchises

The 5 Elements of a Successful Franchise

There is no one perfect franchise, but there are many that have elements that lay the groundwork for success.

Location

Buying a Franchise? When You Need to Worry About Location.

A look at the common fears of aspiring franchisees when it comes to choosing their franchise location.

Franchises

The Best Time to Visit Your Franchise Headquarters

Some advice for franchisees on how to decide whether a trip to your franchise's home turf makes sense.

Franchises

Future Franchisees: Don't Be Thrown by the Financial Disclosure Document

Break the FDD down into bite-sized pieces to avoid feeling freaked out and make a well-reasoned decision about becoming a franchisee.

Success Strategies

10 Habits of Highly Successful Future Franchisees

Just because you own a franchise, a business with proven systems and tested procedures, doesn't mean you can kick back and chillax.

Franchise

How to Spot the Ideal Franchise Opportunity for You

No franchise is perfect, but some can come pretty close -- you just have to go in with your eyes open.

Money Management

Why You Need to Share Your Finances to Buy a Franchise

When purchasing a franchise, it is imperative to have your books in order.

Franchise Opportunities

Potential Franchisees: The Right Way to Ask 'How Much Money Can I Make?'

There's a right and wrong way to ask how much money your potential franchise could earn when researching becoming a franchisee.

Franchise Buying Guide

3 Things You Must Do Before Becoming Your Own Boss

Before deciding to go into business for yourself, take a deep look at your financial state and personality traits.

Franchise Buying Guide

Beware of These 10 Franchise Ownership Myths

What to consider when weighing a decision to become a franchisee.

