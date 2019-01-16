The University of West Alabama

The University of West Alabama

The University of West Alabama is located in the heart of Livingston on the western border of the state. This is believed to be the first state appropriation in Alabama made exclusively for the education of women. Alabama assumed full control of the school in 1907, and the institution grew and developed in subsequent decades to the point where it recognized its broader mission as a regional university. It reflected this in 1995 by changing its name to the University of West Alabama. Currently, the university offers more than 50 online programs and serves over 2,000 online students.

