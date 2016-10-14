The UPS Store

The UPS Store

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

The UPS Store is a locally owned franchise offering a range of products and services designed specifically to help and support small business owners in the local community.

We're more than packing and shipping. We provide printing services, a real street address for mailboxes, package notification and even direct mail services (design, print, mail). We are committed to doing everything we can to help small businesses reach their goals.

Our breadth of products and services and our do-whatever-it-takes attitude are ready to help.

Follow The UPS Store on Social

Latest

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

How to Know When to Let an Employee Go – And the Right Way to Do It

Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC's The Profit, shares his best advice for turning the negative experience of firing an employee into a positive one.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

One Entrepreneur's Inspiring Journey and the American Dream

The owner of several El Pollo Loco restaurants shares his moving story with Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC's The Profit.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Partner

The Secret to Pricing Your Products or Services

In this video, Marcus Lemonis, host of CNBC's The Profit, explains the difference between 'Cost Plus' and 'Market Minus' strategies.

Continue Reading