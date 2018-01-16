UBC Sauder School of Business

UBC Sauder School of Business

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

UBC Sauder School of Business is one of the world’s leading academic business schools. Located in Vancouver, Canada’s gateway to the Pacific Rim, UBC Sauder provides a global business perspective at a dynamic crossroads of the international marketplace.

Follow UBC Sauder School of Business on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

These Under-30 Entrepreneurs Share How They're Changing the World

The four UBC Sauder graduates have all been named Forbes 30 Under 30 – some multiple times.

Continue Reading