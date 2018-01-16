Signing out of account, Standby...
UBC Sauder School of Business
Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?
Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.
UBC Sauder School of Business is one of the world’s leading academic business schools. Located in Vancouver, Canada’s gateway to the Pacific Rim, UBC Sauder provides a global business perspective at a dynamic crossroads of the international marketplace.
Follow UBC Sauder School of Business on Social
Latest
These Under-30 Entrepreneurs Share How They're Changing the World
The four UBC Sauder graduates have all been named Forbes 30 Under 30 – some multiple times.