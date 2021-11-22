Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Verizon’s commitment to small businesses is unwavering and extensive. The company launched the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal in September, an online learning curriculum designed to give business owners tools needed to succeed in today's digital economy. Through a range of courses, live learning workshops, and one-on-one learning sessions, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready helps business owners prepare their businesses for the future.

