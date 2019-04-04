Signing out of account, Standby...
VSP Individual Vision Plans
Empowering You to Be Your Own Best Boss
VSP® Individual Vision Plans offers independent plans for independent workers, leading the way in an entirely new “independent benefits” industry.
No matter where you are in life, it’s never too late to turn your side hustle into a full career. Take control of your business success with the peace of mind that you have the tools, and the health coverage, to give it your all.
VSP is the #1 choice in vision care1, and offers affordable individual vision insurance for individual workers and those who don’t have access to employer-provided vision care.
Individual vision plans are a simple, personalized benefits offering that can cost as low as $13 a month and provide an average savings of over $200 per year2. That’s the lowest out-of-pocket costs in vision care.
To find a plan or more information, go to GetVSPDirect.com, and get started with resources from VSP’s latest whitepaper,Growing from Side Hustle to Solopreneur.
Latest
Solopreneur Success: 5 Tips for Growing a One-Person Business
Building a successful business for yourself requires planning, protecting, and strategy. Keep these helpful reminders top-of-mind.
How to Make Your Side Hustle a Full-Time Business
Take full advantage of your new opportunity by following these steps and planning for success.
3 Challenges Every Solopreneur Faces and How to Overcome Them
You've taken the step to venture out on your own. Now, make sure you're taking steps to set yourself up for long-term success.
4 Tips for Navigating the Newly Crowded Gig Economy
While competition for freelance and contract work is heating up, tried and true strategies can help set you on the right path.
5 Reasons Millennials are Embracing Solopreneurship
Starting your own business has never been more popular or viable.
Free Report: Solopreneurship and Thriving in the Gig Economy
What solopreneurs need to grow and protect their businesses in the 21st century economy.