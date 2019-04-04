VSP Individual Vision Plans

VSP Individual Vision Plans

Empowering You to Be Your Own Best Boss

VSP® Individual Vision Plans offers independent plans for independent workers, leading the way in an entirely new “independent benefits” industry.

No matter where you are in life, it’s never too late to turn your side hustle into a full career. Take control of your business success with the peace of mind that you have the tools, and the health coverage, to give it your all.

VSP is the #1 choice in vision care1, and offers affordable individual vision insurance for individual workers and those who don’t have access to employer-provided vision care.

Individual vision plans are a simple, personalized benefits offering that can cost as low as $13 a month and provide an average savings of over $200 per year2. That’s the lowest out-of-pocket costs in vision care.

To find a plan or more information, go to GetVSPDirect.com, and get started with resources from VSP’s latest whitepaper,Growing from Side Hustle to Solopreneur.

  1. 2017 National Vision Plan Member Research
  2. Savings are based on national averages on comprehensive eye exams and most commonly purchased frame brands and may vary by VSP plan and purchase selection, average savings determined after benefits are applied.

