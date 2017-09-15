Signing out of account, Standby...
wasl Asset Management Group
wasl Asset Management Group, one of the largest real estate management companies in Dubai, was established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. wasl’s operations span various sectors; from residential and commercial properties, to industrial plots of land and from leisure and entertainment to hotels and serviced apartments.
Wasl Asset Management Group's H.E. Hesham Al Qassim On Dubai's Real Estate Market
As preparations for Dubai 2020 goes underway, H.E. Hesham Al Qassim shares how he sees Dubai's real estate sector going forward.
Driven By Duty: wasl Asset Management Group CEO H.E. Hesham Al Qassim
The CEO of wasl Asset Management Group on how his company is helping make Dubai the "best city to visit, work and live in."