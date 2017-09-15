wasl Asset Management Group

wasl Asset Management Group

wasl Asset Management Group, one of the largest real estate management companies in Dubai, was established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. wasl’s operations span various sectors; from residential and commercial properties, to industrial plots of land and from leisure and entertainment to hotels and serviced apartments.

Follow wasl Asset Management Group on Social

Latest

Real Estate

Wasl Asset Management Group's H.E. Hesham Al Qassim On Dubai's Real Estate Market

As preparations for Dubai 2020 goes underway, H.E. Hesham Al Qassim shares how he sees Dubai's real estate sector going forward.

Continue Reading

Growth Strategies

Driven By Duty: wasl Asset Management Group CEO H.E. Hesham Al Qassim

The CEO of wasl Asset Management Group on how his company is helping make Dubai the "best city to visit, work and live in."

Continue Reading