Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Web.com is a leading web technology company serving millions of customers around the world. Through our portfolio of brands – Web.com, Network Solutions and Register.com – we help customers of all sizes build an online presence that delivers results. Web.com has the breadth of capabilities and depth of knowledge to be your go-to partner in today’s always-on digital world. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in partnering with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more at web.com