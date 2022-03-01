Western Digital

Western Digital

Brand Spotlight Partner What's This?

Western Digital’s SanDisk Professional portfolio combines the best-in-class, pro-grade heritage of G-Technology - the go to brand for Hollywood’s media and entertainment industry - with the global trust of SanDisk to create one powerful professional portfolio purpose built to empower your biggest inspiration. The new SanDisk Professional brand for content creators and professionals provides premium, pro-grade storage solutions built to flow with you, scalable to expand for any level of production and the durability to help protect your content that matters most.

Follow Western Digital on Social

Latest

Spotlight Partner

3 Tips for Optimizing Data Creation and Workflow Productivity

When creating and managing sensitive data, it's important to have the right tools to keep those files protected and managed right.

Continue Reading