2023 Will Be the Year of New Technology and 2 Other Lessons Learned from 2022

These are the top security concerns, priorities and next steps following a year of C-suite conversations.

By Scott Lundgren

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the new year gets into full swing, business leaders continue to become more involved with and concerned about security. The increased attention should come as no surprise, as simultaneously, cyberattacks have skyrocketed, with 65% of cybersecurity professionals saying the volume of attacks has significantly increased since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.

Against this stark backdrop, I've spent 2022 speaking with dozens of entrepreneurs and business leaders — from early-stage startups to public enterprises — about their primary security concerns, reflections following their shift to the cloud, as well as actions to take in 2023 to bolster their security posture. Here are the key learnings.

