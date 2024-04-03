Real estate is always changing — here are 6 ways that artificial intelligence is making an impact on the industry.

This story originally appeared on Readwrite.com

The real estate industry, known for its reliance on traditional methods, is undergoing a major shift thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). From property valuations to customer service, AI is not only streamlining operations but also enhancing the customer experience and reshaping business strategies.

Understanding AI's Influence in Real Estate