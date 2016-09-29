Subscribe for 20% off
Subscribe

A Semi-Scientific Ranking of Semi-Autonomous Features

Manufacturers are racing to arm their vehicles with enough cameras, radars, sensors, and tech to properly outthink man.

By
This story appears in the October 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Manufacturers are racing to arm their vehicles with enough cameras, radars, sensors, and tech to properly outthink man.

Getty Images/chombosan

1. Automatic parking

New Year’s Sale! Unlock this subscriber exclusive article & so much more for 20% off today.

Become an Entrepreneur+ member to get unlimited access, no ads, exclusive discounts, and complimentary magazine subscription.

Subscribe today for 20% off. Just use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Marketing

10 Crucial Benefits and Tips for In-House Marketing

Adam Chandler

Adam Chandler

Real Estate

4 New Year's Resolutions Every Landlord Should Consider

Nathan Miller

Nathan Miller

Starting a Business

5 Priceless Lessons For First-Time Entrepreneurs

Gaby Yitzhaek Tegen
Read More