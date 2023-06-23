To prevent increased burnout, absenteeism, and further loss of creativity, employers must reinvest in employees and their needs to reignite interest in their work and the people they work with. How? With AI technologies.

It's no secret that keeping great employees is critical to enterprise success. But a time of reckoning came in 2021, when the employment dam burst open amid the pandemic. Workers jumped into the captain's seat and demanded better workplace experiences. When employers failed to meet their needs, they resigned and sought out other places of employment. Or, they went to work for themselves. This Great Resignation, in which over 50 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs, led to the phenomenon known as quiet quitting — referring to the supposed millions of people who are meeting the minimum requirements of their job description, but not going above and beyond in time, effort, or enthusiasm.

Now, in the face of massive layoffs, brought about by rising labor costs and slower business growth, the waters are once again becoming choppy. Workers are on edge, worried about the security of their jobs and their financial well being, which has also eroded their passion and inspiration. Projects are now overshadowed by a loss of connection between their tasks and a greater sense of purpose. We've entered a period that might be best described as the "Great Disconnection."