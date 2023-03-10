The Impact of Bad Bots Can Be Devastating for Your Business. Here's How.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The internet has revolutionized the way we live and do business, but it has also opened the door to new types of threats. One of the most serious of these is the rise of bad bots. These automated programs are increasingly becoming a major threat to website and business owners, and they can cause significant harm to both individuals and organizations.

Bad bots are automated programs that are designed to interact with websites and other online systems. They can be used for a variety of purposes, both good and bad. Some are used to automate repetitive tasks, such as data entry or website testing. Others are designed to scrape data from websites, monitor social media or track online ad campaigns.