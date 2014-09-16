Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)
Harvard University
Harvard University currently offers 33 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 182 companies and have collectively raised $1,200,000,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $300,000 in cash prizes.
57 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 127 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Babson College
Babson College currently offers 79 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 181 companies.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $75,000 in cash prizes and $191,230 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 9 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Michigan
University of Michigan currently offers 62 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 106 companies and have collectively raised $34,100,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $140,000 in cash prizes and $108,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.
54 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 162 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Rice University
Rice University currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $27,773,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $1,400,000 in cash prizes and $564,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 190 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Stanford University
53 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 44 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Northwestern University
Northwestern University currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 109 companies and have collectively raised $151,300,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $165,000 in cash prizes and $375,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
67 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 255 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Brigham Young University
Brigham Young University currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 60 companies and have collectively raised $17,187,494 in funding.
89 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 201 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Texas at Austin
The University of Texas at Austin currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 30 companies.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $178,000 in cash prizes and $20,200 in prize money was won in other competitions.
91 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 511 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Chicago
University of Chicago currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 111 companies and have collectively raised $38,600,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $190,000 in cash prizes.
67 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 200 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Virginia
University of Virginia currently offers 40 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 62 companies and have collectively raised $10,089,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $370,000 in cash prizes and $22,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 17 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $100,000 in cash prizes and $50,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
95 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Washington
University of Washington currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 140 companies and have collectively raised $11,740,633 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $293,520 in cash prizes and $3,425,520 in prize money was won in other competitions.
62 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 284 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of South Florida
The University of South Florida currently offers 49 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 115 companies and have collectively raised $3,000,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $20,000 in cash prizes and $30,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
93 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 83 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Baruch College
Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York currently offers 14 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 500 companies and have collectively raised $58,000,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $250,000 in cash prizes and $250,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
75 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 54 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Washington University in St. Louis
Washington University in St. Louis currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $280,000 in cash prizes and $4,330,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
37 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 192 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Temple University
Temple University currently offers 57 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 111 companies and have collectively raised $7,680,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $230,000 in cash prizes and $239,357 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 129 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Syracuse University
Syracuse University currently offers 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $160,000 in cash prizes and $360,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 300 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Oklahoma
University of Oklahoma currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 11 companies and have collectively raised $670,750 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $295,000 in cash prizes and $54,250 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 300 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Arizona
University of Arizona currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 12 companies and have collectively raised $1,500,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $60,000 in cash prizes and $214,550 in prize money was won in other competitions.
70 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 20 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
DePaul University
DePaul University currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 102 companies and have collectively raised $2,500,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $10,000 in cash prizes and $11,750 in prize money was won in other competitions.
100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 35 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Southern California
University of Southern California currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $270,000 in cash prizes.
92 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Louisville
University of Louisville currently offers 37 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 12 companies and have collectively raised $5,200,000 in funding.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $68,500 in cash prizes and $207,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.
91 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 17 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Utah
The University of Utah currently offers 17 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 196 companies.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $744,550 in cash prizes and $959,550 in prize money was won in other competitions.
92 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 75 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
* University of Missouri Kansas City was removed from the 2015 Top Entrepreneurial Programs ranking lists due to falsification of data. Schools earn a spot on our entrepreneurship ranking through school-reported data. Every school signs an affidavit to ensure their information is accurate.
Columbia University
Columbia University currently offers 38 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.
The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $14,000 in cash prizes.
58 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.