Top Colleges

Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
12 min read

This story appears in the October 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Think you've got what it takes to start a business? Time to get educated. To get your schooling underway, we present the annual Princeton Review ranking of the top 25 undergraduate and top 25 graduate entrepreneurship programs offered at U.S. institutions.
Start Slideshow
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Harvard University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1947
$56,175
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
95
33
Harvard Business School Soldiers Field Boston, MA 2163

About the Program

Harvard University currently offers 33 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 182 companies and have collectively raised $1,200,000,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $300,000 in cash prizes.

57 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 127 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Babson College

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1967
$60,944
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
100
79
Babson College Olin Hall Babson Park, MA 2457

About the Program

Babson College currently offers 79 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 181 companies.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $75,000 in cash prizes and $191,230 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 9 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Michigan

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1927
$50,000
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
100
62
University of Michigan Zell Lurie Institute 701 Tappan Street Ann Arbor , MI 48109

About the Program

University of Michigan currently offers 62 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 106 companies and have collectively raised $34,100,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $140,000 in cash prizes and $108,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.

54 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 162 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Rice University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1974
$48,500
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
64
31
6100 Main St - MS 531 Houston, TX 77005

About the Program

Rice University currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 22 companies and have collectively raised $27,773,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $1,400,000 in cash prizes and $564,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 190 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Stanford University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1954
$61,875
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
81
N/A
655 Knight Way Stanford, CA 94305

About the Program

 

53 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 44 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Northwestern University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1976
$59,085
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
37
31
2001 Sheridan Rd Evanston, IL 60208

About the Program

Northwestern University currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 109 companies and have collectively raised $151,300,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $165,000 in cash prizes and $375,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

67 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 255 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Brigham Young University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2003
$11,280
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
75
25
470 TNRB Provo, UT 84602

About the Program

Brigham Young University currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 60 companies and have collectively raised $17,187,494 in funding.

89 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 201 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Texas at Austin

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1964
$48,832
$33,298
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
75
31
2110 Speedway, Stop B6300 Austin, TX 78712

About the Program

The University of Texas at Austin currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 30 companies.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $178,000 in cash prizes and $20,200 in prize money was won in other competitions.

91 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 511 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Chicago

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1980
$58,760
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
55
30
5807 S. Woodlawn Suite 207 Chicago, IL 60637

About the Program

University of Chicago currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 111 companies and have collectively raised $38,600,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $190,000 in cash prizes.

67 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 200 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Virginia

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1971
$52,720
$48,402
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
77
40
Admissions Darden School of Business, PO Box 6550 Charlottesville, VA 22906

About the Program

University of Virginia currently offers 40 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 62 companies and have collectively raised $10,089,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $370,000 in cash prizes and $22,500 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 17 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1979
$50,942
$31,510
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
73
34
401B Kenan Center Campus Box 3440 Chapel Hill, NC 27599

About the Program

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $100,000 in cash prizes and $50,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

95 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Washington

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1991
$41,037
$27,861
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
100
25
Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship Dempsey Hall 227, Box 353223 Seattle, WA 98195

About the Program

University of Washington currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 140 companies and have collectively raised $11,740,633 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $293,520 in cash prizes and $3,425,520 in prize money was won in other competitions.

62 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 284 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of South Florida

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1992
$20,600
$11,216
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
100
49
4202 E. Fowler Ave., BSN 3403 Tampa, FL 33620

About the Program

The University of South Florida currently offers 49 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 115 companies and have collectively raised $3,000,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $20,000 in cash prizes and $30,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

93 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 83 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Baruch College

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1995
$24,795
$12,770
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
20
14
55 Lexington Ave. B9-240 New York, NY 10010

About the Program

Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York currently offers 14 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 500 companies and have collectively raised $58,000,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $250,000 in cash prizes and $250,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

75 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 54 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Washington University in St. Louis

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1997
$49,700
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
23
21
One Brookings Drive Campus Box 1133 Saint Louis, MO 63130

About the Program

Washington University in St. Louis currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $280,000 in cash prizes and $4,330,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

37 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 192 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Temple University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1997
$39,117
$27,459
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
93
57
1801 Liacouras Walk 538 Alter Hall Philadelphia, PA 19122

About the Program

Temple University currently offers 57 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 111 companies and have collectively raised $7,680,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $230,000 in cash prizes and $239,357 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 129 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Syracuse University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1994
$38,820
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
71
22
721 University Ave. Suite 508 Syracuse, NY 13244

About the Program

Syracuse University currently offers 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $160,000 in cash prizes and $360,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 300 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Oklahoma

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2005
$21,606
$5,606
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
26
15
1003 Asp Avenue Room 1036 Norman, OK 73019

About the Program

University of Oklahoma currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 11 companies and have collectively raised $670,750 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $295,000 in cash prizes and $54,250 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 300 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Arizona

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1985
$37,895
$22,023
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
35
15
1130 E. Helen Street, McClelland Hall 202A Tucson, AZ 85721

About the Program

University of Arizona currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 12 companies and have collectively raised $1,500,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $60,000 in cash prizes and $214,550 in prize money was won in other competitions.

70 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 20 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

DePaul University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1972
$15,200
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
48
25
1 E. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604

About the Program

DePaul University currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 102 companies and have collectively raised $2,500,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $10,000 in cash prizes and $11,750 in prize money was won in other competitions.

100 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 35 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Southern California

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1971
$50,495
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
74
31
Bridge Hall One 3670 Trousdale Parkway Los Angeles, CA 90089

About the Program

University of Southern California currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $270,000 in cash prizes.

92 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 150 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Louisville

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1993
$32,000
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
100
37
W211 College of Business University of Louisville Louisville, KY 40292

About the Program

University of Louisville currently offers 37 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 12 companies and have collectively raised $5,200,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $68,500 in cash prizes and $207,000 in prize money was won in other competitions.

91 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 17 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

University of Utah

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
2000
$43,012
$22,660
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
47
17
105 Fort Douglas Blvd #604 Salt Lake City, UT 84113

About the Program

The University of Utah currently offers 17 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 196 companies.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $744,550 in cash prizes and $959,550 in prize money was won in other competitions.

92 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 75 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

* University of Missouri Kansas City was removed from the 2015 Top Entrepreneurial Programs ranking lists due to falsification of data. Schools earn a spot on our entrepreneurship ranking through school-reported data. Every school signs an affidavit to ensure their information is accurate.

Next Slide
Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

Columbia University

Full Profile(+)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered
Tuition
In State Tuition
1996
$60,720
N/A
% Enrolled in Courses
Number of Courses
Address
N/A
38
3022 Broadway Uris Hall, 2MC1 New York, NY 10027

About the Program

Columbia University currently offers 38 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $14,000 in cash prizes.

58 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)
  • Harvard University
  • Babson College
  • University of Michigan
  • Rice University
  • Stanford University
  • Northwestern University
  • Brigham Young University
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • University of Chicago
  • University of Virginia
  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • University of Washington
  • University of South Florida
  • Baruch College
  • Washington University in St. Louis
  • Temple University
  • Syracuse University
  • University of Oklahoma
  • University of Arizona
  • DePaul University
  • University of Southern California
  • University of Louisville
  • University of Utah
  • Columbia University
 Next Slide