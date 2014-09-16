Top 25 Colleges for Entrepreneurship for 2015 (Graduate Programs)

At A Glance

Courses First Offered Tuition In State Tuition

1947 $56,175 N/A

% Enrolled in Courses Number of Courses Address

95 33 Harvard Business School Soldiers Field Boston, MA 2163

About the Program

Harvard University currently offers 33 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 182 companies and have collectively raised $1,200,000,000 in funding.

The 2013-14 business plan competition awards $300,000 in cash prizes.

57 percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 127 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.