Pepperdine's Most Fundable Companies of 2019

Congratulations to the 2019 Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies®. We scoured more than 3,500 early-stage startups across the nation looking for companies worthy of serious investor consideration. These 15 select companies rose to the top based on the viability of their business model, size of addressable market, management team expertise, board of advisors, and competitive advantage in their market. What differentiates our program, making it more than just a competition, is that every participating company experiences a transformative process as they gain valuable insight and identify how they can better appeal to future investors.

Pepperdine Graziadio is dedicated to connecting promising early-stage companies with the resources they need to successfully impact the evolving business marketplace. Through our Most Fundable Companies qualifier survey, we provide a comprehensive analysis of how a business will be viewed by top investors.

The 15 Most Fundable Companies for 2019 are:

1. Enertiv

Founders: Connell McGill and Pavel Khodorkovskiy

Location: New York, N.Y.

Industry: Commercial Real Estate Services

enertiv.com

Enertiv is a real estate technology company that leverages the IoT and machine learning to bring a data-first approach to building performance in commercial properties.

2. IronYun, Inc.

Founder: Paul Sun

Location: Stamford, CT

Industry: Software & Video Security

IronYun.com

IronYun provides the next generation of artificial intelligence video surveillance and video analytics software ensuring the safety of individuals and businesses across multiple industries.

3. Lumedica Vision

Founders: Adam Wax, PhD and William Brown, PhD

Location: Durham, NC

Industry: Medical Devices

lumedicavision.com

Lumedica is developing an affordable, accurate, and accessible retinal imaging device to assist eye care professionals across the globe with early detection of eye disease.

4. nQ Medical

Founders: Richie Bavasso and Mark Pascarella

Location: Cambridge, MA

Industry: Software & Medical Devices

nq-medical.com

nQ Medical is a computational biomarker using AI and passive data from personal electronic devices to detect, monitor, and manage neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

5. Purlin Co.

Founder: Giorgi Chigogidze

Location: Torrance, CA

Industry: Real Estate Services

purlin.com

Purlin is the first company that uses AI to make it easier for buyers to find the right home.

6. MyShoperoo, Inc.

Founders: Krishna Vanka and Shaz Shaukat

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA

Industry: IT & Employer Services

myshoperoo.com

Offered as a perk by employers, MyShoperoo is a digital shopping concierge service that runs errands for employees while they are at work.

7. Hue.Ai

Founders: Justin Fong and Dr. Keenan Valentine

Location: Tysons, VA

Industry: Medical Devices & Consumer Products

hueai.com

Hue.Ai combines AI with chemistry expertise to develop the next generation of lens products for optimal visual acuity, visual health, and visual performance.

8. Moving Analytics

Founders: Harsh Vathsangam, Ade Adesanya, and Shuo Qiao

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Industry: Healthcare & Out-patient Services

movinganalytics.com

Moving Analytics is a convenient and cost-efficient telehealth cardiac rehabilitation service and prevention program for heart disease, increasing lifespan and health.

9. Carii, Inc.

Founders: Denise Hayman-Loa and Wun Fie Loa

Location: Pilesgrove, NJ

Industry: Software Services

carii.com

Carii is a B2B community and market networking platform that enables organizations to engage stakeholders, connect members, manage their brand and, importantly, own their data.

10. Catapult HQ, Inc.

Founders: Justin Witz and David Witz

Location: Charlotte, NC

Industry: Software Services

catapulthq.com

Catapult streamlines the request for proposal (RFP) process for both creators and responders, helping both businesses and government agencies achieve better outcomes and standardize workflows.

11. Prenatal Hope

Founder: Tammy Dorsey

Location: Gurnee, IL

Industry: Medical Devices & Healthcare

prenatalhope.com

Prenatal Hope is a biotech innovations company that has developed an in utero testing device that reads fetus pH levels to reduce risk during childbirth.

12. Giftz

Founders: John Paukulis and David Cho

Location: Westlake Village, CA

Industry: Branded Currency Management Services

giftz.com

Giftz; a platform where shoppers can liquidate points, miles, and eGift cards for cash or exchange between programs, increasing perceived rewards value and customer satisfaction.

13. Vection Group, Inc.

Founder: Bradley Simpson

Location: West Hollywood, CA

Industry: IT & Software Services

vectiongroup.com

Vection Group’s data intelligence platform uses real-time services to collect, store, analyze, and secure information critical to both the private and commercial sectors.

14. echoAR, Inc.

Founder: Alon Grinshpoon

Location: New York, NY

Industry: IT & Software Services

echoAR.xyz

echoAR is a cloud platform for augmented reality that provides tools and server-side infrastructure to help developers and companies quickly build and deploy AR apps and content.

15. IPG - Infrastructure Proving Grounds

Founders: Steven Kiss, Stacey Glasgow, Chad Zerangue, Alan Penzotti, and Blaise Pabon

Location: Buellton, CA

Industry: Industrial IoT Services

ipg.gazos.com

IPG is pioneering IoT Defined Networking through its flagship product GearBox. GearBox is an on-premises computer appliance that manages, synchronizes, orchestrates, and secures networks.



Bonus: 2019 Highly Promising Companies

We also learned about some great companies that did not quite make our top 15, who we'd like to highlight as Highly Promising.

Armchair Quarterback, Inc.

Founder: Steven Gintowt

Armchair Quarterback offers advanced sports gaming technology on the second screen. Fans predict every down live with cable or streaming broadcasts, in stadiums, or in sportsbooks.

Digital Spring

Founders: James Canyon and Dr. Stephen Maas

Digital Spring provides commercial farms with actionable data and real-time images designed to significantly improve profit margins by improving crop yields and reducing production costs.

HiveGenie

Founders: Mario Chapa and Manuel Magallanes

HiveGenie’s patented Hive Monitor provides real-time bee activity data inside and outside of the hive to enhance bee colony performance and improve pollination dependent crops.

Simple Gardens

Founders: Randall Shapiro and Riley Kuffner

Simple Gardens empowers people to lead healthy, sustainable lives through beautiful, smart, indoor wall gardens that grow fresh food in any home environment.

STAX Engineering

Founder: Bob Sharp

STAX Engineering provides Emissions Reduction as a Service to clean up long-lived polluting infrastructure to near zero emissions and capture CO 2 across multiple industries.

TrustaBit

Founder: Saritta Hines

TrustaBit is a flight-disruption management solution that helps airlines harness the power of blockchain and smart contracts to improve the passenger experience.



Our Methodology

Based upon every survey submission, all participating companies are provided with objective and customized feedback to improve their readiness for funding. Approximately 100 companies are then selected for the semifinals, completing a more in-depth fundability assessment to further refine and verify their score. During the final stages, high potential companies are invited for an interview with our selection team, and the winners are announced. Throughout the process, we learn about a diverse range of impressive companies, beyond just this list of the top 15, who may be an excellent match with a potential investor.

