Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies of 2021
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Congratulations to the 2021 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies® presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. In our fourth year, more than 3,300 early-stage US startups from across all 50 states vied for a space on the list. All 16 winners are worthy of serious investor consideration based on several company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and management-team expertise. As a free resource to assist startups in securing capital to accelerate meaningful innovation across industries and communities, our program educates founders on investor diligence and provides critical assessments—ultimately providing more than just a competition.
At Pepperdine Graziadio, we believe that developing Best for the World Leaders involves connecting early-stage companies with the resources needed to be one step closer to positively impacting the business marketplace. Supporting aspiring entrepreneurs is part of Graziadio’s core focus, and our Most Fundable Companies qualifier survey provides valuable insights on how businesses will appear to top investors, driving beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.
The 2022 Most Fundable Companies competition is now open.
The Most Fundable Companies for 2021 are:
PLATINUM
FLX Solutions, Inc.
Founder: Matthew Bilsky
Location: Bethlehem, PA
Industry: Robotics
flxsolutions.com
FLX Solutions is pioneering functional robotics with FLX BOT, a patented, highly intelligent, human-operated, miniaturized service robot that operates in spaces that humans cannot easily access.
Gales, Inc.
Founder: Rob Gregg
Location: San Diego, CA
Industry: Healthcare Products
weargales.com
Gales provides Smart PPE Footwear® for healthcare to better protect against exposure and spread of infectious diseases via antimicrobial, waterproof, easy-to-clean shoes with 24-hour comfort and support.
PB Analytics, Inc. d/b/a Rixon Technology
Founders: David Johnson and Justin Hatcher
Location: Phoenix, AZ
Industry: Data Security
rixontechnology.com
Rixon Technology transforms data through a cloud-native platform, which reduces compliance costs, nullifies impacts of breaches, and gives data owners control of personal data.
GOLD
Neowe Research & Development, Inc.
Founder: Michelle Marshall
Location: Doral, FL
Industry: Healthcare Technology
neoweresearch.com
Neowe Research & Development is a connected medical device company launching their first product, Ouipan®, a patented smart bedpan intended to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes.
SFA Therapeutics, Inc.
Founders: Ira Spector, Mark Feitelson, and Alla Arzumanyan
Location: Jenkintown, PA
Industry: Biotechnology
sfatherapeutics.com
SFA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage novel immunomodulatory platform creating safe oral drugs to treat psoriasis, liver diseases, and HCC, the most common liver cancer.
Sips by, LLC
Founders: Staci Brinkman and Øivind Loe
Location: Austin, TX
Industry: Food & Beverage
sipsby.com
Sips by makes discovering great tea fun, personalized, and affordable via the only multi-brand, personalized, monthly tea subscription service, the Sips by Box.
SILVER
Amplified Sciences, Inc.
Founders: Diana Caldwell, V. Jo Davisson, and Mark Cisneros
Location: West Lafayette, IN
Industry: Biotechnology
amplifiedsciences.com
Amplified Sciences is developing a portfolio of diagnostic assays for early detection of disease. The lead assay in development targets early detection of undiagnosed pancreatic cancers.
Arx Nimbus, LLC
Founder: R. David Moon
Location: Chicago, IL
Industry: Data Security
arxnimbus.com
Arx Nimbus' Thrivaca risk analytics platform produces detailed valuations of digital risk and the top sources of current carrying cost for enterprises, underwriters, and brokers.
Blue Frontier, LLC
Founders: Daniel Betts, Gregory Tropsa, Matthew Tilghman, and Matthew Graham
Location: Parkland, FL
Industry: Energy
bluefrontierac.com
Blue Frontier has reinvented air conditioning with patented technology that consumes 90% less energy and eliminates peak electricity demand using a thermal battery. Their ACs are deployed as virtual powerplants under a HaaS model.
Event Cadence, Inc.
Founders: Michael Buckley, Alexander Ryzhanskiy, Vitaliy Pavlishin, and Joseph Patalano
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Industry: Software Technology
eventcadence.com
Cadence is a SaaS events and modern workplace platform changing the way companies engage with their employees, customers, and communities.
PillowSheets, Inc.
Founder: Nadia Galloway
Location: Atlanta , GA
Industry: Consumer Products
pillowsheets.com
PillowSheets manufactures award-winning patented FDA approved sheets that integrate a pillow system, eliminates loose bedding, offers total body support, and revolutionizes the bedding industry.
Veriskin, Inc.
Founders: Mirianas Chachisvilis, Carl Edman, and Eugene Tu
Location: San Diego, CA
Industry: Healthcare Technology
veriskin.com
Veriskin is developing a novel method and FDA-designated breakthrough device for noninvasive, objective, and low-cost skin cancer diagnostics.
BRONZE
Advanced Image Robotics, Inc.
Founders: Kevin McClave and Nick Nordquist
Location: La Jolla, CA
Industry: Robotics
advancedimagerobotics.com
Advanced Image Robotics is a cloud-native video production platform that makes the camera-to-viewer workflow radically less expensive, simpler, and more sophisticated for the $247B OTT livestreaming market.
Jaxon, Inc.
Founders: Scott Cohen and Greg Harman
Location: Boston, MA
Industry: Data Analytics
jaxon.ai
Jaxon is a training data platform minimizing the need for costly manual data labeling used in artificial intelligence machine learning via cutting-edge algorithms and supporting techniques.
Leben & Cerne Co. d/b/a XrossWorld
Founders: Julio Cerne Chaves and Jascha Rynek
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Industry: Software Technology
xrossworld.net
XrossWorld is SaaS for companies to efficiently and cost-effectively create, launch, and manage full-cycle micro-influencer marketing campaigns on-demand.
Telebionix, Inc.
Founders: Widy Medina and Aghiath Chbib
Location: Moorpark, CA
Industry: Healthcare Technology
telebionix.com
Telebionix is introducing Remosense, a smart medical and biomarker sensing device enabling efficient and effective remote tracking and sharing of health data and telehealth delivery.
The 2022 Most Fundable Companies competition is now open.