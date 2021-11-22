Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies of 2021

Brought to you by Pepperdine Graziadio Business School



Congratulations to the 2021 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies® presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. In our fourth year, more than 3,300 early-stage US startups from across all 50 states vied for a space on the list. All 16 winners are worthy of serious investor consideration based on several company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and management-team expertise. As a free resource to assist startups in securing capital to accelerate meaningful innovation across industries and communities, our program educates founders on investor diligence and provides critical assessments—ultimately providing more than just a competition.

At Pepperdine Graziadio, we believe that developing Best for the World Leaders involves connecting early-stage companies with the resources needed to be one step closer to positively impacting the business marketplace. Supporting aspiring entrepreneurs is part of Graziadio’s core focus, and our Most Fundable Companies qualifier survey provides valuable insights on how businesses will appear to top investors, driving beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.

The Most Fundable Companies for 2021 are:

PLATINUM

FLX Solutions, Inc.

Image credit: FLX Solutions, Inc.

Founder: Matthew Bilsky

Location: Bethlehem, PA

Industry: Robotics

flxsolutions.com

FLX Solutions is pioneering functional robotics with FLX BOT, a patented, highly intelligent, human-operated, miniaturized service robot that operates in spaces that humans cannot easily access.

Gales, Inc.

Image credit: Gales, Inc.

Founder: Rob Gregg

Location: San Diego, CA

Industry: Healthcare Products

weargales.com

Gales provides Smart PPE Footwear® for healthcare to better protect against exposure and spread of infectious diseases via antimicrobial, waterproof, easy-to-clean shoes with 24-hour comfort and support.

PB Analytics, Inc. d/b/a Rixon Technology

Image credit: Rixon Technology

Founders: David Johnson and Justin Hatcher

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Industry: Data Security

rixontechnology.com

Rixon Technology transforms data through a cloud-native platform, which reduces compliance costs, nullifies impacts of breaches, and gives data owners control of personal data.



GOLD

Neowe Research & Development, Inc.

Image credit: Neowe Research & Development, Inc.

Founder: Michelle Marshall

Location: Doral, FL

Industry: Healthcare Technology

neoweresearch.com

Neowe Research & Development is a connected medical device company launching their first product, Ouipan®, a patented smart bedpan intended to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes.

SFA Therapeutics, Inc.

Image credit: SFA Therapeutics, Inc.

Founders: Ira Spector, Mark Feitelson, and Alla Arzumanyan

Location: Jenkintown, PA

Industry: Biotechnology

sfatherapeutics.com

SFA Therapeutics is a clinical-stage novel immunomodulatory platform creating safe oral drugs to treat psoriasis, liver diseases, and HCC, the most common liver cancer.

Sips by, LLC

Image credit: Sips by, LLC

Founders: Staci Brinkman and Øivind Loe

Location: Austin, TX

Industry: Food & Beverage

sipsby.com

Sips by makes discovering great tea fun, personalized, and affordable via the only multi-brand, personalized, monthly tea subscription service, the Sips by Box.



SILVER

Amplified Sciences, Inc.

Image credit: Amplified Sciences, Inc.

Founders: Diana Caldwell, V. Jo Davisson, and Mark Cisneros

Location: West Lafayette, IN

Industry: Biotechnology

amplifiedsciences.com

Amplified Sciences is developing a portfolio of diagnostic assays for early detection of disease. The lead assay in development targets early detection of undiagnosed pancreatic cancers.

Arx Nimbus, LLC

Image credit: Arx Nimbus, LLC

Founder: R. David Moon

Location: Chicago, IL

Industry: Data Security

arxnimbus.com

Arx Nimbus' Thrivaca risk analytics platform produces detailed valuations of digital risk and the top sources of current carrying cost for enterprises, underwriters, and brokers.

Blue Frontier, LLC

Image credit: Blue Frontier, LLC

Founders: Daniel Betts, Gregory Tropsa, Matthew Tilghman, and Matthew Graham

Location: Parkland, FL

Industry: Energy

bluefrontierac.com

Blue Frontier has reinvented air conditioning with patented technology that consumes 90% less energy and eliminates peak electricity demand using a thermal battery. Their ACs are deployed as virtual powerplants under a HaaS model.

Event Cadence, Inc.

Image credit: Event Cadence, Inc.

Founders: Michael Buckley, Alexander Ryzhanskiy, Vitaliy Pavlishin, and Joseph Patalano

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Industry: Software Technology

eventcadence.com

Cadence is a SaaS events and modern workplace platform changing the way companies engage with their employees, customers, and communities.

PillowSheets, Inc.

Image credit: PillowSheets, Inc.

Founder: Nadia Galloway

Location: Atlanta , GA

Industry: Consumer Products

pillowsheets.com

PillowSheets manufactures award-winning patented FDA approved sheets that integrate a pillow system, eliminates loose bedding, offers total body support, and revolutionizes the bedding industry.

Veriskin, Inc.

Image credit: Veriskin, Inc.

Founders: Mirianas Chachisvilis, Carl Edman, and Eugene Tu

Location: San Diego, CA

Industry: Healthcare Technology

veriskin.com

Veriskin is developing a novel method and FDA-designated breakthrough device for noninvasive, objective, and low-cost skin cancer diagnostics.



BRONZE

Advanced Image Robotics, Inc.

Image credit: Advanced Image Robotics, Inc.

Founders: Kevin McClave and Nick Nordquist

Location: La Jolla, CA

Industry: Robotics

advancedimagerobotics.com

Advanced Image Robotics is a cloud-native video production platform that makes the camera-to-viewer workflow radically less expensive, simpler, and more sophisticated for the $247B OTT livestreaming market.

Jaxon, Inc.

Image credit: Jaxon, Inc.

Founders: Scott Cohen and Greg Harman

Location: Boston, MA

Industry: Data Analytics

jaxon.ai

Jaxon is a training data platform minimizing the need for costly manual data labeling used in artificial intelligence machine learning via cutting-edge algorithms and supporting techniques.

Leben & Cerne Co. d/b/a XrossWorld

Image credit: XrossWorld

Founders: Julio Cerne Chaves and Jascha Rynek

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Industry: Software Technology

xrossworld.net

XrossWorld is SaaS for companies to efficiently and cost-effectively create, launch, and manage full-cycle micro-influencer marketing campaigns on-demand.

Telebionix, Inc.

Image credit: Telebionix, Inc.

Founders: Widy Medina and Aghiath Chbib

Location: Moorpark, CA

Industry: Healthcare Technology

telebionix.com

Telebionix is introducing Remosense, a smart medical and biomarker sensing device enabling efficient and effective remote tracking and sharing of health data and telehealth delivery.



