2 Grammy-Nominated Musicians Share What They Consider the Greatest Assets to Any Startup From music to skincare, learn the unconventional journey of Mike Einziger and Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger.
Key Takeaways
- Four things this couple attributes to their success at the beginning.
- What most people get wrong about the size of the team you need.
- An unconventional origin story can become one of your greatest assets.
We recently had an amazing conversation about the skincare brand Mother Science with the power couple behind it, Mike Einziger and Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger. They are both massively successful musicians — Mike is the lead guitarist of Incubus, and Ann Marie is a Grammy-nominated violinist — and they both have a deep passion for business. We sat down with the couple and picked their brains on how they could create a successful skincare business in a highly saturated market.
Their insights can easily be applied to any startup or aspiring entrepreneur looking for the next big idea. So here are four business lessons we learned from the brilliant minds behind Mother Science that you can use to your advantage.
1. Passion over everything
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Unlimited access, including premium content
- No ads
- Subscription to Entrepreneur magazine
- Four free e-books a year
- Subscriber-only events with our experts